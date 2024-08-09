Registration open for Megan's Mission 5K Run and Walk

The Megan’s Mission 5K Run and Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in Coal City as part of the village’s Fall Festival.
The Megan’s Mission Foundation is dedicated to raising money for children fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma in honor of Megan Bugg, a Coal City resident who passed away in March 2022 after an eight year fight.
During that time, though, Megan “did something”: In the time since she’s passed, her foundation has raised over $2 million. The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute in Portland named their lab after her, dedicating it as the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory.
Megan’s father, Kent, told the Morris Herald-News in September 2023 that her mission started long before she passed and will continue long after.
All race participants will receive a t-shirt with registration, and t-shirts will be shipped to virtual participants. It costs $35 to participate in the in-person run and walk, and virtual participation costs $0.
Megan’s Mission is seeking both sponsors and participants for the race. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can email Kent Bugg at kabugg1967@gmail.com.
To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission.