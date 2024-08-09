Big Give for Kids provides school supplies and clothing for 424 children

Volunteers hand out school supplies at the Big Give for Kids at Village Christian Church in Minooka. (Photo provided by Village Christian Church)

The Village Christian Church in Minooka’s annual Big Give for Kids distributed school supplies, clothing and laundry detergent to 424 children from the local community.

The Big Give for Kid is driven by the church’s commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact according to a Wednesday news release. It provided an opportunity to reach out to families who may be facing financial challenges.

“The event showcased the power of collective action and the blief that every child deserves access to basic necessities,” reads the news release.

Folded clothing lines the room at Village Christian Church while children go through and pick out their new school clothes. (Photo provided by Village Christian Church)

Volunteers sorted, organizes and presented the clothes as donations poured in from community members and local businesses.

“One of our missions at The Village is to reclaim bad circumstances into something beautiful,” said Nate Ferguson, Lead Pastor. “The smiles on the children’s faces as they received their new clothes were a testament to the impact that such events can have on their self-esteem and overall happiness.”

The Village Christian Church said its thankful for all the volunteers, donors and supporters who made the event possible, and it will continue its efforts in supporting and strengthening the local community through various initiatives.

To learn more, visit thevillagechristianchurch.com.