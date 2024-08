Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

The Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a pork chop dinner from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at 6805 E. McArdle Road.

Meals cost $15 and includes sliced pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

All proceeds go to the church’s building fund.