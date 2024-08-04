Grundy County Land Use collects more than 6,000 children’s books

The Grundy County Land Use Department said Thursday that residents, school libraries and county employees donated 6,000 gently used children’s books during the July children’s book drive.

The books are collected and distributed to the children in about two weeks, and each child will have a bag of eight books they can call their own.

Bernie’s Book Bank started in 2009 and has been able to distribute 27 million books to underserved children, helping them learn to love reading and grow their imaginations to have many adventures.

Books from this drive have reached 750 needy children who have had their summer brightened.

For information, contact Beth Skoff at 815-941-3228 or bskoff@grundcountyil.gov or Heidi Miller at 815-941-3229 or hmiller@grundycountyil.gov.