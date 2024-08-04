Gardner man arrested for murder Sunday morning

Jeffrey Conley, 52, of Gardner, was arrested for murder early Sunday morning.

Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Parker Street in Gardner regarding what was initially reported as an overdose. Deputies arrived to find Aleshea M. Raszkowski, 55, Gardner, unresponsive with stab wounds.

The Grundy County Coroner pronounced Raszkowski dead at the scene.

Conley shared the home with Raszkowski. His 7-year-old daughter was also in the home, according to Sunday news release.

Detectives learned in an interview with Conley that he stabbed Raszkowski several times, and notified Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker.

Conley was taken to the Grundy County Jail, where he’s being held on a first-degree murder charge.

The 7-year-old was released to family members and DCFS was notified.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said this is an isolated incident that was the result of domestic violence.