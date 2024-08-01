We Care of Grundy County accepting school supplies to help 271 kids

The outside of We Care in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

We Care of Grundy County is collecting school supplies for 271 kids this year.

Those interested in donating can purchase items and drop them off from 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Rd. in Morris.

Items We Care is seeking include ear buds or headpones, zippered pencil pouches, scientific TI-30XIIS calculators), loose-leaf paper, single subject spiral notebooks, pocket folders, Post-It notes, #2 pencils, black, blue and red pens, large pink erasers, dry erase markers, highlighters, crayons, Elmer’s glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, Crayola colored pencils, Fiskars Scissors, washable markers, Crayola watercolors and Crayola classic markers.

Monetary donations are also accepted.