The Concert on the Courthouse Lawn scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday has been moved to the auditorium at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St.

The performer will be the Rockin’ Fenderskirts performing their old-style rock-and-roll act.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has a 60% rain and thunderstorms forecast Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.