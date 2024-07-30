Morris Hospital, YMCA team up for senior tech, safety program

Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA are offering a free “Technology Safety for Seniors” program from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee St. in downtown Morris.

The program is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

During the free program, Morris Police Officer Mike Bober will offer tips to help keep seniors safe from phone and internet scams, according to a news release from the Morris Hospital.

In addition, Tina Carter from Morris Hospital’s Lifeline and Medication Dispensing programs will talk about services available through Morris Hospital that enable individuals to live independently at home with peace-of-mind, according to the release.

To register for the free program, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.jolietymca.org and enter “Technology Safety for Seniors” in the search bar.