Jaci's Resale Shop open in Coal City

Jaci’s Resale Shop, owned by Jaci Theobald, is now open in the building behind ATI and the Smoke Shop at 2615 E. Division St., Coal City.

Theobald moved to Coal City from Berwyn when she realized there wasn’t much in the way of resale and thrift stores in Coal City, and that’s where her passion lies.

The store is full of everything from old electronics like film cameras, typewriters and keyboards, clothing, photos, picture frames, jewelry and more. Some of the photos Theobald has in stock are over 100 years old.

“The thing nowadays is a lot of the goods stores closed down,” Theobald said. “You can buy things at Walmart or the dollar store but they’re all made in China. Places like here, you can find just about anything, even if it’s old.”

Theobald has new items coming in nearly daily and the store is worth a stop: Nobody ever knows what exactly they’ll find.

