Newark FFA member named American Star Farmer finalist

Ty Steffen from the Newark FFA Chapter has been named an American Star Farmer finalist. (Photo provided by Newark FFA)

Ty Steffen from the Newark FFA Chapter has been named one of four American Star Farmer finalists by the National FFA Organization.

Steffen will interview for the award during the National FFA Convention in October.

The American Star Farmer is awarded to the FFA member that demonstrates the top production agriculture supervised agricultural experience in the nation.

Other requirements include demonstrating top management skills, completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements, and earning an American FFA degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.

The other finalists are from Oklahoma, Georgia and Nebraska.

Steffen is currently a student at Joliet Junior College. He is the son of Joe and Tracy Steffen.