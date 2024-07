Fans fill Duly Health and Care Field during the Joliet Slammers home opener Friday May 10, 2024 at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Joliet Slammers Baseball team is hosting a Ghostbusters Night presented by Darvin Furniture at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, July 25, which also will be a fundraiser for Hearts with Compassion.

Hearts with Compassion is a non-profit that provides clothing and necessary baby care items to children and families in need.

Tickets cost $10 and can be bought through Hearts with Compassion at 408 Mondamin St., Minooka, or by emailing heartswithcompassion@yahoo.com.