A young patron comes off one of Morris City Pool's three water slides. The pool has seen record attendance this summer. (Rob Oesterle)

The Morris Lions Club is hosting a free swimming day from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Morris City Pool in Goold Park for both residents and non-residents.

Anyone wishing to take a dip will be able to do so regardless of whether or not they live in Morris.

For more information on the Morris City Pool, visit morriscitypool.org.