Stratton Park in Morris closed after storm hits, power outages persist

A tree limb leans against a power pole at the corner of Jackson and Vine Streets in Morris. (Shaw Local News Network)

Stratton Park along the Illinois River is closed after a storm Monday night brought over an inch of rain and intense wind gusts over 47 mph.

A tree branch blocks the path to the I&M Canal north of Stratton Park in Morris after a round of severe storms Monday night. (Shaw Local News Network)

Morris Public Works employees were busy around town picking up scraps after the storm brought down limbs on roads and power lines.

Mayor Chris Brown said public works is hard at work picking up limbs so the street sweepers can come by to clean the roads. Public works will pick up any tree limbs left by the curb.

The docks at Stratton Park in Morris are nearly submerged after storms Monday night. (Shaw Local News Network)

“They’re patrolling the streets right now and they have been for most of the night,” Brown said. “Most things will be cleaned up soon, and they’re getting all the gutters cleaned out so everything can wash away if we get anything more.”

Brown said 1,800 Morris residents are still without power as of early Tuesday afternoon and Comcast’s internet and phone lines are down throughout the city. These power outages are mostly on the city’s north and east sides.