NCICG hosts informative meeting on applying for housing rehabilitation grant in Morris

The city of Morris has received $650,000 as part of the Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation, and the North Central Illinois Council of Governments hosted an informational meeting Tuesday night explaining how residents can apply.

Funding from the grant, which was given out by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will be used to rehabilitate approximately 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes for persons with low-to-moderate income to make them safer, healthier, more accessible, energy efficient and bring them up to code.

“The focus, per HUD, Housing and Urban Development, is very low income, elderly and disabled,” said Connie Buchanan, a representative from NCICG. “The other priority is to rehabilitate homes, areas within the home that pose a threat to health and safety.”

Buchanan said this is done through a five year forgivable loan that requires homeowners to stay in the home for five years after the work has been completed barring unforeseen circumstances. She said there are exceptions if the person living in the home passes away, or needs to move into a nursing home or with a family member due to an injury or illness.

The projects will take place on the east side of Morris within the area bordered by Chapin Street to the north, Price Street to the west, Main Street to the south and Division Street to the west.

Eligibility is also based partially on income. Buchanan said a home’s income must be below 80% of the median income to qualify. For a household of one person, 80% of the median income is $63,650. For a two person household, the number is $72,750.

The home must be single-family, owner-occupied, and the homeowner must be able to provide proof of income for anyone in the household over 18, proof of homeowner’s insurance and current utility bills and proof of homeownership. Buchanan said a copy of the real estate tax bill will work.

Businesses, rentals and mobile homes are not eligible.

Buchanan said it’s a six month process once applications are received. Applications get processed with supporting documents before NCICG and the project manager make appointments to assess the home’s needs and develop the scope and estimated cost of the work. A housing advisory committee will meet to assess needs and score properties based on priorities, with very low income, seniors and persons with disabilities having the highest priority.

Homes will undergo an environmental assessment that takes about 90 days, and then the project manager and grant administrator will visit homes to re-evaluate possible changes. After that, and after all the documentation is re-verified, construction packets will be sent out to contractors who will bid on the work. The contractors, homeowners, project manager and grant administrator will go on a walk-through of the property.

“The contract is then executed between the homeowner and the contractor and the work would be scheduled to begin,” Buchanan said. “The time frame is slated for about 45 to 90 days, depending on the scope of the work. Most of our contractors get in and out in about one or two weeks.”

Buchanan said groups of three to four homes will be scheduled at a time, and all homes will be completed within the two-year grant period unless an extension is needed.

To apply, contact Buchanan at 815-433-5830 or at cbuchanan@ncicg.org.