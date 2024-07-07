Emergency response exercise planned at Braidwood Nuclear Power Station Tuesday, July 16

Braidwood Nuclear Power Station will be home to an exercise to test emergency responses for the surrounding area on Tuesday, July 16. (Photo courtesy)

There will be an exercise to test emergency responses for the area surrounding the Braidwood Nuclear Power Station Tuesday, July 16.

Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, Will County, Kankakee County, Grundy County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise, according to a Friday news release.

FEMA will evaluate the units of government during the exercise, and provide preliminary findings at a meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19 at the Will County Emergency Management Agency facility, 22456 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet. The public and media is invited to attend this meeting.