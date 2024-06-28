Morris Hospital board adds 3 new members

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors – Dr. Maxime Gilles, Dr. Gina Hulbert and Dr. Michael Jachec.

Serving in a volunteer capacity, Morris Hospital board members are responsible for providing oversight and governance to ensure quality care, strategic direction and adherence to the hospital’s mission, according to a news release from the hospital.

Gilles has worked as an emergency medicine physician since 2015, currently as the Medical Director for the Department of Emergency Medicine. Before coming to Morris, he worked at hospitals throughout the Chicago area for almost 20 years. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University of Medicine in Cleveland and completed his residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

Jachec has been at Morris Hospital since 2005 as a radiologist with Grundy Radiologists and is chairman of the Department of Radiology. He was the treasurer of the Morris Hospital medical staff from 2014-2015, vice president from 2016-17 and president from 2018-19. Before coming to Morris, Jachec practiced in Oak Lawn for eight years. He received his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and completed his residency in radiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Hulbert is Morris Hospital’s Nursing Department chair and a professor at Joliet Junior College. Her 32-year career includes various roles in education and at the hospital in outpatient surgery settings, including seven years as an operating room nurse. She holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, a master of science in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University and a doctorate in education from the University of St. Francis.