Work on I-55 in Grundy County underway

Interstate 55 heading north of Dwight toward Gardner will be down to one lane heading both directions, with construction expected to be finished by the end of 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction has begun on Interstate 55 in Grundy County from a mile north of the Illinois 47 interchange in Dwight to the Illinois 53 interchange in Gardner.

Work includes patching, milling and resurfacing I-55 and repairs to the Goodfarm Road bridge over I-55. Each direction will be down to one lane during this $12.1 million project, which is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

IDOT said in the news release that motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area, and be prepared for slowed and stopped traffic. Alternate routes can be used to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed road conditions and signs in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through year 4 of Rebuild Illinois included about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For updates, follow IDOT on X, @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details at gettingaroundillinois.com.