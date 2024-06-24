Grundy County Sheriff issues citation after mailbox reported destroyed

Grundy County deputies responded at 6 a.m. Sunday to the 2400 block of Amber Lane in Diamond in response to a hit and run after a resident reported their brick mailbox had been destroyed sometime overnight.

Tim Majewski, 45, Bourbannais, told deputies he fell asleep at the wheel leaving work painting homes, and he fled the scene because his vehicle was uninsured. Deputies gave Majewski citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property crime. Majewski has a July court date.

The deputies located Majewski’s unoccupied gold Ford Escape, which was missing a piece of its bumper that was left at the scene, at the Gardner Interstate 55 on-ramp. Deputies noted the front-end damage to the vehicle with pieces of brick that matched the mailbox embedded into the front bumper.

Deputies were aided by surveillance footage from neighbors that showed Majewski striking the mailbox at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The mailbox structure was valued at $3,500.