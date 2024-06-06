Grundy Bank hosts annual hot dog eating contest on Friday

State's Attorney Russell Baker with his trophy for winning the 2023 hot dog eating contest. (Photo contributed by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank is hosting its annual hot dog eating contest starting 11 a.m. Friday at the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.

Eight competitors, including Eddie Thies representing Operation BBQ Relief, Mike Urbanec, representing the United Way of Grundy County, Tyler Mann, representing Breaking Away, Chris Interial, representing the YMCA Scholarship Fund, Eric Fisher, representing We Care of Grundy County, Alex Hernandez, representing the Morris police Benevolent Society, Michael Putrich, representing the Morris Rotaract Club and Alex Clubb, representing the Morris Chiefs Football Program will be fundraising and eating as many hotdogs as they can.

Donation collection starts at 11 a.m. and the contest starts at noon. There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.