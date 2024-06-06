Eyes on Enterprise: Keg Grove Brewing opening Friday in Morris

Morris Fire Station to become Keg Grove Brewing The Morris Fire Station on Wauponsee St., which will officially become Keg Grove Brewing on Friday. (Michael Urbanec)

Keg Grove Brewing has its grand opening scheduled in Morris starting at noon Friday at 222 Wauponsee St., the former Morris Fire Station.

Keg Grove will be serving its locally made beer, along with pizza from Maria’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, and it will also be open Saturday during the 3 French Hens Market.

The City of Morris sold the old fire station to Keg Grove back in September 2023. Keg Grove owner Jeffrey Mroz told the Morris Herald-News in a Sept. 2023 news story that he and his business partner, Tyler Cox, have plenty of plans for the brewery, with hopes of partnering up with local restaurants for special events while offering smaller items inside the brewery to go along with the beer.

Strum’s BBQ remodeling to move into 201 W. Washington St. in Morris

Strum’s BBQ, which currently operates at 107 E. Benton St. in Morris, said on its Facebook page Monday that the building at 201 W. Washington St., most recently an H&R Block is being remodeled.

Riverside Medical Group welcomes new doctor to Coal City

Riverside Healthcare in Coal City is welcoming Dr. Robert Martin, a podiatrist. Martin is accepting new patients at Riverside Healthcare at 5775 E. Highway 113 in Coal City and at 1490 E. Walnut St., Suite A in Watseka.

