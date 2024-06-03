Residents from DSNDP plant trees at Midewin Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington

Local residents volunteered with global non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan and the US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to plant trees at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Visitor Center on Sunday.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “the world is one family,” DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for tree plantation and conservation in collaboration with the US government to address the demand for reforestation, regulate environmental temperature, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity. These initiatives include planting seeds, bulbs, saplings, and trees, and seed ball making, mulching, watering, weed management, removal of invasive plant species, leaf litter cleanup, and more.

The June 2nd Tree Plantation Event by DSNDP drew 12 volunteers at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Visitor Center, Wilmington who persistently worked on planting and watering for 48 volunteer hours to plant 1669 native Prairie trees with 9 species like Eutrochium maculatum, Monarda fistulosa with height from 6inch to 8 inch tall. Earlier in Illinois, the organization has undertaken 2 programs involving 23 volunteers who worked for 82 hours for planting and 2690 trees by far.

Such initiatives are an integral part of DSNDP’s Nationwide Tree Plantation and Conservation Drive, reaching across 15 states and 33 cities. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 583 volunteers, actively planting 17650 trees and collecting more than 14000 pounds of garbage and weeds, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 15 certificates and 11 media coverages. The joint effort between US Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Illinois and DSNDP signifies their shared commitment to enhancing the beauty of Wilmington, IL progressing one mile at a time.

To learn more about our initiatives and get involved, visit www.dsndp.com or contact DSNDP representative Mr. Vaibhav Pawar at vaibhavpawar.88@gmail.com.