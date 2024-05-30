Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission hosts outreach event Monday in Minooka

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission is hosting an outreach event with the Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Minooka Village Hall, 121 E. McEvilly Road.

The event is open to all veterans and no registration is required. A representative from Hines VA Hospital will answer questions regarding eligibility and enrollment in VA healthcare, and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission will be on hand to answer questions and assist with other VA benefits like service-connected claims and burial benefits. Local veteran service organizations will also be available to discuss membership eligibility and programming.

Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD214 and a photo ID if they are wishing to enroll or discuss any benefits, or file a claim for benefits or services. The Veterans Assistance can aid in getting a copy.

The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated healthcare system, providing care at 1,321 healthcare facilities across the country, serving 9 million enrolled veterans each year.