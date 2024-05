Fans fill Duly Health and Care Field during the Joliet Slammers home opener Friday May 10, 2024 at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a trip leaving library at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23rd from 604 Liberty St. for the home of the Joliet Slammers for a ball game.

The trip costs $24, which includes the bus, a food voucher and a ticket for the game.

Those interested can call the library at 815-942-6880 or visit the front desk.