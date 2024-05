The Morris Area Public Library is hosting a trip to the Field Museum in Chicago via bus, leaving the library at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 4.

The trip costs $15, and includes admission to the museum, entrance tickets for Unseen Oceans, and the trip on the bus.

Those interested should call the Morris Area Public Library at 815-942-6880 to register, or register by visiting the front desk at 604 Liberty St.