Medical assistant Sara Greene named Morris Hospital's May Fire Starter of the Month

If there was one thing Morris resident Sara Greene was looking for in a career, it was the ability to help people.

Greene, a Clinic medical assistant, has become known at the Braidwood, Dwight and Gardner Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital for her dependable work ethic and empathy for patience. She is being honored for all she does to exemplify what it means to be an exception co-worker, according to a Wednesday news release.

Greene said she was inspired to go into healthcare from a young age after helping take care of her family.

“As a young girl, I learned that taking care of the people you love is incredibly rewarding,” Greene said. “I am very grateful I get to continue caring for people today. Growing up Catholic instilled values in me like compassion and empathy that I use every day in my interactions with our patients.”

Morris Hospital Pracice Manager Kylie Gabehart said Greene is one of the most professional employees she’s had the pleasure of working with.

“Sara’s hard work, dedication and positive attitude lifts everyone up that she works with,” Gabehart said. “The providers get excited when they know they are going to be working alongside Sara. Her efficiency, knowledge and overall positive personality make her a fantastic team player.”

Greene said one of the most rewarding aspects of being a medical assistant is building long-lasting relationships with patients.

“Working in a clinic setting is great because I get to see the same patients every few months,” Green said. “As I get to know the patients better, I can better understand their needs. Some patients I see in the office today as young adults I remember seeing at their newborn checkup. It is really incredible to see these patients grow up and be able to provide care for them throughout their life.”

Greene said she felt honored and humbled when she learned she’d been named May’s Fire Starter of the month. She said she’s fortunate to work with people who always show their appreciation for her work, and she always does her best to be helpful in any way she can.

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,400 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.