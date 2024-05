The Three Rivers Library District in Channahon is hosting a bus trip leaving at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22 from the Channahon Library for the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

The trip costs $15, which covers admission and transportation to the museum. Minors 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and registration and waivers are required.

To register, visit https://www.trpld.org/.