Grundy County Health Department shares tips for cookouts this summer

The Grundy County Health Department has some tips for keeping food fresh and safe as more people start grilling out for the summer.

There may be multiple meals and parties in the future and carrying food from one location to another and sharing dishes means more opportunity to grow, which may lead to food poisoning according to a Thursday news release from the Grundy County Health Department.

Here are tips for everyone, from the experienced cook to the first-time party host, or to someone who is just adding a dish to a potluck.

SEPARATE AND CHILL:

• Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from other foods in your grocery cart.

• Cold foods should be the last you add to your cart before check out.

• Ask the cashier to place your raw meat, poultry and seafood in separate bags.

• Transport refrigerated items in an insulated cooler to keep at 41 degrees or below.

CLEAN AND COOK:

• Wash hands before and after handling raw meat, poultry and seafood.

• Wash work surfaces, utensils and the grill before and after cooking.

• Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and ready-to-eat items like vegetables or bread, to avoid cross- contamination.

• Wash items such as cutting boards that have touched raw meat with hot water and soap, or place them in a dishwasher.

• Prepare uncooked recipes before the recipes requiring raw meat to reduce cross-contamination. Store them out of the way while preparing meat dishes to ensure they don’t become contaminated after preparation.

• Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of dishes to ensure they are fully cooked and safe to eat. Fresh beef, pork, veal, and lamb should be cooked to 145 ˚F with a three minute rest time; fish should be cooked to 145 ˚F; ground beef, veal and lamb should be cooked to 155 ˚F; egg dishes should be cooked to 155 ˚F; and all poultry should be cooked to 165 ˚F.

Fool proof tips when cooking for groups:

• Keep hot food hot and cold food cold, using chafing dishes or crock pots and ice trays. Hot items should remain above 135 ˚F and cold items should remain below 41 ˚F.

• Don’t cross contaminate. Throw out unused marinades and sacues that have touched raw meat juices. Put cooked meat on a clean plate.

• Discard perishable foods left out for 2 hours or more, or food temps no higher tan 70 degrees if food is to be kept cold.

Visit www.cdc.gov/foodsafety for additional information. The Grundy County Health Department wishes everyone a safe and happy summer.