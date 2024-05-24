Morris Hospital announces stroke support group

The front entrance to Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Road, Suite H.

Those with a history of stroke or any neurological event are invited to attend along with caregivers, spouses and loved ones.

The stroke support group meets quarterly with the goal of providing support and education while bringing people facing similar issues together. This quarter’s guest speaker is Becca McKee, Wellness Manager at Morris Hospital, who will provide information about positive lifestyle behaviors and stress management.

This interested in attending can register at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.