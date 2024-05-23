May 23, 2024
Morris Hosptial offers babysitter’s training course

The front entrance to Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers is offering the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7 in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St in Morris.

The same course will be offered Friday, July 12, Friday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Oct. 14.

The Babysitter’s Training Course is designed for youths age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues.

Participants should bring a doll to class along with an email address so their certificate can be sent to them by the American Red Cross upon completion of the class. Registration is $40 and includes lunch.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Questions can be directed to 815-705-7360.

