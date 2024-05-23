Morris Hosptial offers babysitter’s training course

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers is offering the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7 in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St in Morris.

The same course will be offered Friday, July 12, Friday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Oct. 14.

The Babysitter’s Training Course is designed for youths age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues.

Participants should bring a doll to class along with an email address so their certificate can be sent to them by the American Red Cross upon completion of the class. Registration is $40 and includes lunch.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Questions can be directed to 815-705-7360.