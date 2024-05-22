Morris High AD Johnson recognized as NIAAA Certified Athletic Administrator

Morris Community High School Athletic Director Jeff Johnson has been recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

Johnson has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration, according to a Tuesday news release. Certification is a voluntary process that includes a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, and professional contributions as well as a rigorous written exam.

The NIAAA is an accredited professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators based in Indianapolis. It provides professional development options for athletic directors, and has over 12,000 members in all 50 states as well as internationally.