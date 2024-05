JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Village of Minooka is hosting its spring garage sales this Thursday through Saturday.

A garage sale map is available at minooka.com, Ace Hardware, Casey’s, the Three Rivers Library and at Minooka Village Hall.

Garage sales will begin early Thursday morning and run through late in the day on Saturday.