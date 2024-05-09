Minooka High School announces Student of the Term recipients

Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s fourth quarter Student of the Term honorees on Tuesday, recognizing one student from each department based on nominations by teachers and staff.

The following students were honored: Junior Madison Dicosola (nominated by JaRita Steward, English), senior Mandy Fricano (nominated by Rachel Krieger, Special Education), freshman Rylee Gabriel (nominated by Dani Ward, CTE), senior Mallory Gierman (nominated by Jason Boe, PE/Health/Driver Education), senior John Halloran (nominated by Matt Marino, Social Studies), sophomore Lilith Johnson (nominated by Jamie Fisher, Science), senior Aiden Peppmuller (nominated by Christine Kump, World Language/Music/Art), sophomore Destini Sims (nominated by JoDee Kovanda, PE/Health/Driver Education), senior Sienna “Rosie” Slavik (nominated by Kate Ross, REACH program) and senior Gabriela Zid (nominated by Matt Clark, Mathematics).

Students are nominated based on individual accomplishments like achieving personal standards of excellence, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, and making exceptional contributions to the class. Honorees and their parents participate in a special recognition breakfast.