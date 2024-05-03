Morris ran at a surplus in fiscal 2023-24

Morris Mayor Chris Brown took time during the City Council meeting Wednesday morning to share that the city of Morris, amidst all the renovations to the parks and the ongoing projects, ran at a surplus in 2024.

Brown said the city has received $23 million in grant funding over the last three years, which has allowed for updated parks and funding for the Calhoun Street Bridge.

“The city of Morris experienced change for the better and its receiving a bit of a makeover,” Brown said. “As we meet this morning, our new water tower, which was under construction this time last year, is in service and doing the job. The new fire department building was a vacant lot a year ago and now its almost ready for occupancy. The new Morris YMCA, which broke ground less than a year ago, has risen from the ground and will serve its first customers in a matter of months.”

Brown said Goodwill Park looks amazing, and it won’t be long until it’s fully reopened for children to use the new playground equipment.

He said Morris has an estimated $29.7 million available across all funds, and $6.1 million in the general fun.

Brown thanked the City Council, city administration, public works, police department and everyone else involved in serving the community.

“Your hard work and dedication are the foundation of what makes us great and I look forward to another exciting year working towards all our goals,” Brown said.