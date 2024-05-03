Local Scene: Cinco de Mayo Girls Night Out, Cabin Fever Season Opener, live music

Dean Patterson takes some practice laps in his #64 Late Model. (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway)

Cinco de Mayo Girls Night Out: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Downtown Morris

Downtown Morris will again be the home of the Morris Retail Association’s annual Girls Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m., with an after party following at 8 p.m. Businesses will have live mariachi, gifts, drink specials and late shopping.

Cabin Fever Season Opener: 4 p.m. Saturday, Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris

Racing season has officially begun, and the Grundy County Speedway will have Super Late Models, Mid-Ams, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Sixers racing through the night on Saturday.

Justin Walsh Acoustic: 8 p.m. Saturday, Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington Street

Looking for live music? Clayton’s Tap has Justin Walsh performing Saturday night for those wishing to get a bit festive this Cinco de Mayo weekend.