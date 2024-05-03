GAVC packs the Coal City Auditorium for 2024 awards night

The Grundy Area Vocational Center honored over 100 students for their achievements this last school during its annual awards night Wednesday night in a packed Coal City High School Auditorium.
GAVC Director Lance Copes said he’s extremely proud of the students and all of their accomplishments this year, and he thanked the instructors for sharing the talent they’ve gained over the years with the students.
Every student who received a Director Award during the school year was also honored with a certificate. The Director Award is given out to one student from each of the 14 departments each month. The instructors also passed out individual awards for both classroom performance and accomplishments outside the classroom, whether it’s staying after to help clean up, showing up to help with events even when it’s not required to do so, or taking on a leadership role in activities. The award recipients are as follows:
Star Agriculturist of the Year: Bradly Burla
Automotive Technology Top Tech: Lucas Munsell
Tradesman of the Year: Joe Lucas
Designer of the Year: Brianne Durkee
Outstanding Cosmetologist: Alondra Luca Martinez
Officer of the Year of the Morris Campus: Logan Huston
Officer of the Year of the Coal City Campus: Michael Rosinski
Junior Culinarian of the Year: Alexandria Loucks
Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben Holliday
Firefighter Candidate of the Year: Stephanie Olena
Star Educator of Tomorrow: Valeria Garcia
Healthcare Hero CNA of the Year:
Healthcare Hero CNA of the Year: Brenna Mills
Healthcare Hero Medical Assistant of the Year: Rylee Boyd
Denny Thorson Welding Achievement Award: Blake Wood
Students were also awarded with scholarships for their achievements in the classroom. Scholarship recipients are as follows:
Dave Potts Memorial Scholarship: Vivian Forte
Dr. Keith and Senator Sue Rezin Scholarship: Rianna Platt
Rival 5 Technologies Scholarship: Paige Walker
GAVC Activity Fund Scholarship: Rylee Boyd, Emma Congoran, Bree Cook, Tanna Curry, Olivia Dahlberg, Jessica Dominguez, Valeria Garcia, Alaina Gill, Meghan Guth, Logan Huston, Courtney Kloeckner, Stephanie O’Lena, Alyssa Terry, Abigail Villareal, and Briana Whalen.
Live Stream and Multimedia Scholarship: Brianne Durkee and Luka Williams
Sheriff James Olson Scholarship: Logan Huston
Morris Rotary Scholarship: Olivia Dahlberg
Morris Cruise Night Golden Wrench Award: Braden Blazekovich and Alyssa Terry
Jim Goggin Trade and Vocational Training Scholarship: Chase Dehler
Grabowski/Olson Automotive Scholarship: Alyssa Terry and Lucas Munsell
Pete Muffler Scholarship: Stephanie Olena