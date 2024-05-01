Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission hosts outreach on May 6

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Hines VA Hospital Outreach team is hosting an outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coal City Public Library Annex A, 85 N. Garfield St.

This event is open to all veterans, and there is no registration required. A representative from the Hines VA Hospital will answer questionsr egarding eligibility and enrollment, and the Vet Center will also discuss their services along with the Grundy County VAC. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86 will be able to answer questions, as well.

Those interested should bring a copy of their DD214 and a photo ID if they wish to enroll in VA healthcare or discuss any benefits, or file a claim for benefits or services. The Grundy County VAC can assist any veteran who doesn’t have a DD214 with getting one.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

At Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, the health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and at six outpatient clinics across the region, Hines VA offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Veterans are also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gove or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.