City of Morris reaches three year agreement with police union

The Morris City Council approved a 3-year agreement with the Metropolitan Alliance of Police Chapter #63 during its first meeting of the new fiscal year Wednesday morning, netting the police officers a 4% raise.

Mayor Chris Brown said this raise will also go into effect for the non-union administration members and the public works employees, who have a clause in their contract to keep their wages in line with the police.

Brown said other than that, this contract is standard with the agreements the city has reached with its other unions.