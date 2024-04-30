Morris Hospital providers recognized for excellence

Providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers have received Excellence in Healthcare Awards from Professional Research Consultants for overall quality of care, including, (top row from left) Dr. Hadi Hedayati, Dr. Hetal Amin, Dr. Ian Best, Family Nurse Practitioner Sarah Bojak, (middle row from left) Dr. Scott Ciechna, Pediatric Physician Assistant Sherri Davis, Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Dr. Mary Menz, (back row from left) Family Nurse Practitioner Sarah Pettry-Soto, Dr. Paul Perona, Dr. Stephen Treacy, and Dr. Jennifer Thomas. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Twelve healthcare providers from Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers were recognized for their excellence by Professional Research Consultants, Inc, the firm that conducts patient experience surveys for Morris Hospital.

The recognition is based on the percentage of patients who responded “excellent” when answering survey questions about provider’s quality of care in 2023, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

Dr. Hadi Hedayati, rheumatologist, received the highest honors with an Excellence in Healthcare Top Performer award for scoring at the 100th percentile compared to rheumatologist in PRC’s national client database for the second year in a row, according to the release. Hedayati has worked with Morris Hospital since 1997, and sees patients at the Morris Healthcare Center on Edwards Street, located on the east side of the hospital campus.

Other providers received 5-star Excellence in Healthcare awards for scoring in the top 10% of PRC’s database for overall quality of care.

The 5-star award winners include:

Dr. Hetal Amin, allergist/immunologist at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus in Channahon

Dr. Ian Best, pediatrician at the Marseilles Healthcare Center and Morris pediatrician office

Sarah Bojak, FNP-BC, family nurse practitioner at the Channahon Healthcare Center

Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, OB/GYN with Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists

Dr. Mary Menz, cardiologist with Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists

Dr. Scott Ciechna, family medicine physician; Sherri Davis, PA-C, pediatric physician assistant; and Sarah Pettry-Soto, FNP-BC, family nurse practitioner, all at the Minooka Healthcare Center located at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus

Dr. Paul Perona and Dr. Stephen Treacy, orthopedic surgeons with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Dr. Jennifer Thomas, family medicine and addiction medicine physician at the Braidwood and Gardner Healthcare Centers

Morris Hospital also received nine additional 5-star Excellence in Healthcare patience experience awards based on results from the 2023 surveys, including one for the family birthing suites in the inpatient OB/GYN services category and for endoscopy in the outpatient surgery services category, according to the release.

In the Outpatient Clinic–Primary Care Services category, 5-star award winners included the Gardner, Marseilles, Minooka-Mondamin, Minooka-Ridge Road, Morris-Lakewood Drive, and Newark Healthcare Centers. Morris Hospital Allergy Specialists received a 5-Star Excellence award in the Outpatient Clinic-Specialty Care Services category, according to the release.

“The Excellence in Healthcare awards are very significant,” Jacquie Secrest, service excellence liaison at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, said in the release. “Of all the hospitals, outpatient clinics and providers in PRC’s national database, the awards are only given to those that score in the top 10% when compared to others in similar categories across the country. Our award winners are leading the way when it comes to patients’ perception of the quality of care.”

Morris Hospital has 28 locations, which includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital as well as offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca.