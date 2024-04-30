Minooka High inducts students into American Sign Language Honor Society

Students inducted into the American Sign Language Honor Society at Minooka Community High School. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has inducted 55 students into the American Sign Language Honor Society, sponsored by ASL teachers Sarah Kozola and Val Swiatek.

The ASLHS works to recognize oustanding ASL learners and spread awareness about ASL and deafness, according to a Monday news release.

Students inducted include seniors Aliya Abercrombie, Hannah Daurer, Rebekah Deitz, Samantha DiLorenzo, Alexandria Kavvadias, Mariah Kirschten, Peyton Kueltzo, Aubrey Lynch, Spencer McHale, Ashley Oldenburg, Ewelyn Platos, Savannah Raymer, Ava Rivara, Elaina Soliman, Grace Streibich, and Annabelle Zemaitis and juniors Gracie Anderson, Kamryn Banach, Allison Bishop, Addilyn Breier, Xochitl Castillo, Alyson Celeski, Sabryna DeCraene, McKenna Delaney, Daniel Divello, Stella Donley, Destiny Faison, Mackenzie Fisher, Isabella Fraser, Ava Garrett, Saoirse Gaynor, Abigail Haake, Madyson Hall, Eliza Henderson, Jorja Juarez, Maya Ledesma, Abigail Loome, Addison Lowman, Jaeden Meyer, Nyah McCallum, Meghan McCarthy, Hannah Murdoch, Cynthia Ortiz, Thomas Owen, Aleena Owens, Leslie Pantoja, Hailey Pierce, Samantha Samuilis, Felicity Serrano, Isabel Simmons, Jalynn Skaggs, Scott Slater, Marie Walston, Rylie Walter, and Carter Wikoff.

Students must be a junior or senior to join, and have earned a minimum of five semesters of an A average in high school level ASL. Active involvement in the organization before induction is also required.