Family Fest 2024 in Minooka another success

Martial arts students demonstrate what they've learned during Family Fest 2024 in Minooka. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry had another successful year with Family Fest 2024 held in Minooka at the Minooka Jr High School. With more than 1,000 families in attendance and 50 different vendors the expo was a huge success.

Family Fest is an annual event by the Chamber that switches between Morris and Minooka. It is a family expo that allows parents and guardians to learn about local businesses and organizations while their children are being entertained by multiple different activities going on throughout the expo, including face painting by Lynda from Anything-Art, and balloon art by Strawberri.

“Family Fest is always a fun event every year. It is great to watch families learn about local businesses and organizations while also having a day of activities with their children,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

A child cautiously tries to pet a snake at Family Fest 2024. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The morning started out with Thrive Dance Project of Channahon doing a demonstration in the performance area sponsored by SOCU and Simple Communications. Following that Dave’s DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles put on two demonstrations sponsored by Old National Bank. To end the day Lee Family Martial Arts performed as well.

“This is my second Family Fest and I love this event. The way it brings the community together while allowing them to have fun with their kids and learn about what their community has to offer is truly unique. There is no other event like this,” said Mendota resident Mark Stelmack who attended with his young son.

Throughout the day there was two bounce houses open to kids with parental guidance in the Kids Zone, which was sponsored by Grundy Bank, ONEOK, Sherwood Oaks Waffle Café, LyondellBasell, Village of Minooka, The Country Farmhouse Café, Financial Plus Credit Union, Joliet Junior College, Grundy County Broadcasters WCSJ, and Procter and Gamble.

A boy scout leader recruits at Family Fest 2024 in Minooka. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Family Fest offers a unique experience for the community. There is no other event throughout the county that offers vendors for adults to look at while keeping their children entertained for the day, all while being free to attend.

Stay tuned to grundychamber.com for future information on Family Fest 2025.