NAMI Will-Grundy hosts Wellness Recovery Action Plan courses starting April 22

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Will and Grundy Counties is hosting an eight week Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) course from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, running at that time every Monday through June 17 at 1320 Union St.

The class is created for those interested in developing an organized way of working on wellness and handling daily stress. It is created by the Grundy County Health Department in conjunction with the United Way of Will County and the United way of Grundy County.

Those interested should call 815-941-3404 to register.