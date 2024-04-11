Minooka High School teacher Candace Baker to participate in conference in South Korea

Minooka Community High School social studies teacher Candace Baker has been selected to travel to South Korea to participate in a geography education conference and field study in June.

The geography activities on the Korean Peninsula will enable Baker to gain direct experience with the Korean people and their culture.

A one-day conference in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, will focus on the geopolitics of the Korean Peninsula and the territorial and geographical naming issues that have persisted since the end of World War II.

The field study will include observations at the joint security area of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, the study of Seoul as one of the world’s largest cities, and visiting historical and cultural heritage sites.

The delegation to South Korea is made up of seven teachers from the U.S. Each of the teachers has experience teaching Advanced Placement human geography, which transfers as college credit to many colleges and universities.

The Northeast Asian History Foundation hosts this professional development opportunity for teachers to participate in international field study, to interact with South Korean teachers, and to share their academic expertise in teaching human geography.