Homeschooled students participate in mock trial at Grundy County Courthouse

12 homeschool Minooka students between 13 and 14-years-old met with the honorable State’s Attorney Russ Baker in the Grundy County Courthouse this week.

They weren’t on trial for truancy or unruly behavior: Instead, they served as attorneys and law enforcement officers for the Classical Conversations Challenge B class, which is participating in three mock trials in Grundy and Will County during April.

Mock trial has been a staple of prep schools and is now common in homeschool communities, as students participate in rehearsed courtroom trials to learn about the legal system in a competitive manner. Classical Conversations uses mock trial to teach research, grammar, writing, rhetoric, public speaking, debate and drama skills.

“I believe it is very important for every American to be well informed about how our justice system works,” said Linda Waliczek, Challenge B director for the Minooka Classical Conversations community. “As good citizens and Christians, we have an obligation to uphold the law in our communities, protect the defenseless, and speak out for the voiceless. This is what our good—yet imperfect—justice system was created to do.”

These eight-grade students have spent the spring semester learning about the three stages of the classical model of education: Grammer, dialectic and rhetoric, and they spent weeks learning the facts of the case and many more weeks wrestling with what they learned, determining what’s missing, finding logical errors and building cases both for and against the defendants.