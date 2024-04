The logo for Minooka CCSSD 201. (Photo provided by Minooka CCSD 201)

Minooka CCSD 201 is hosting a World Children’s Day celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Minooka Intermediate School, 321 McEvilly Road.

Activities include Irish dancing, mariachi music, a performance from the MCHS Madrigals and more. There will also be food trucks, games, vendors, raffles and community resources.

La Michoacana Shorewood will provide free paletas to the first 50 people.

This event is free for the entire community.