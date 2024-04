Andrew Wiley, who is competing in a state-level free throw competition on Sunday. (Photo provided by Allison Wiley)

Fourth grade student Andrew Wiley from Immaculate Conception School in Morris is competing in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition in Effingham on Sunday, April 14.

Wiley is competing in the 9-year-old boys division. He has won the council, district and regional levels of competition to make it to the sate championshiop.

Andrew is the son of Adam and Allison Wiley.