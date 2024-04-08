Grundy Bank announces school spirit debit cards for local high schools

Grundy Bank will be offering debit cards featuring four local high schools, Morris Community High School, Wilmington High School, Seneca High School and Coal City High School.

The bank said in a news release Monday that it rolled out these new debit cards on March 19 to foster a sense of community and pride among students, encouraging unity and support for school activities and events.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring school spirit cards to our local communities all while raising funds each time a card is purchased,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing and Sales Director. “This is a great way to show your school spirit while making everyday purchases.”

These debit cards cost $5 each and all funds are sent directly to the designated high schools on a quarterly basis. To get a card, just stop into one of Grundy Bank’s locations in Morris or Wilmington.

“This initiative offers a fantastic chance for parents, grandparents, and community members to make a positive impact,” aid Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. “By selecting a school to support you’re giving back by helping to fund programs, events and other student activities.”

Spirit cards are available to existing Grundy Bank clients or to clients who open a new account.