Community Pulse: Minooka High’s busy year gives way to a constructive summer

It’s hard to believe that we are approaching the end of the 2023-2024 school year. The Minooka Community High School (MCHS) senior class will graduate on May 19, 2024 and have bright futures ahead of them. The second semester at MCHS has been a busy one.

On March 1, 2024 MCHS hosted its 2nd Annual Community Leaders Breakfast. 120 community leaders joined us for this event. Matt Collofello, senior and student council president, gave an update on student involvement and engagement. This was followed by the State of the District address that included information on current data and future planning.

On March 13, 2024 MCHS hosted a Welcome Reception & Musical Matinee for our local senior citizens of our spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast”. Over 300 community members joined us for this special event. Our cast and crew put on a phenomenal show for three, sold out performances.

Our winter extracurricular programs had a very successful season. Addison Cailteux took 4th place in the Girls State Wrestling tournament. Our Girls Bowling Team won 2nd place in the state bowling tournament. The MCHS Chess Team and Scholastic Bowl Team were both conference champions. Allison Bishop, Lucas DelaCruz, Noelle Klima, and Peyton Kueltzo were named ILMEA All-State musicians.

This summer will see many site improvements around MCHS. The Administration Building & Minooka Academy building renovation will be completed in late May. This building will house the district administrative staff on the second floor of the building and Minooka Academy will move to the first floor of the building. The basement of the building will be used as a community room/professional development room. Also, this summer, the district will be remodeling the Main Gym, the gym lobby, and a number office areas at the Central Campus. We look forward to updating these spaces for our students, staff, and community.