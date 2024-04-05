Morris Woman’s Club Superhero Run starts at 9a.m. April 13

Morris Woman's Club Superhero 5k racers showed up dressed in everything from running clothes to Batman and Superman inspired costumes for the race to raise money for Easter Seals Saturday morning in Morris. (Heidi Litchfield)

The Morris Woman’s Club’s annual Superhero Run returns in 2024 at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13 from the Grundy County Courthouse lawn, 111 E. Washington St.

The 5k, which will be the first race in the Run 4 Grundy series, starts at 9 a.m. and a kids timed race and 1k for everyone will begin at 10 a.m.

The route is certified, and the race will be family friendly for anyone who wants to walk, run or use a stroller, and the 1k is good for all fitness levels on a mostly paved route suitable for adaptive bikes, strollers and wheelchairs.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/2022MorrisSuperheroRun7thAnnual.