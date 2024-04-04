Morris Area Garden Club presents Composting: Natural Recycling

A compost bin at the Children’s Garden in Elwood provides organic material that can be added to the garden’s soil and out of landfills. The Children’s Garden in Elwood recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Elwood. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The next Morris Area Garden Club meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St. will feature John Collet presenting on composting.

Collet will share information on why people should compost, how to do it and what materials should be composted, discussing composting techniques like hot composting, cold composting and vermicomposting. He will also explain the importance of using the correct amount of water and oxygen to promote both microbial and fungal decomposition, and discuss what ingredients to include and exclude from the pile.

Collet is a long-time home gardner with a 5,000 square foot garden and a 33 foot domew greenhouse, along with several piles of cold compost. He also keeps a vermicompost bin outside his dining room.

The session will begin with a brief business meeting and end with a door prize drawing, and attendees can pick up a snack on their way to their seats to enjoy the presentation.

May’s presentation will be “Creating Native Species Ecogardens” by Dennis Swiftdeer, and will be held at 6 p.m. on May 15, co-sponsored by the Morris Area Public Library and That Perennial Place.

Non-members are welcome whether they’re an expert or a novice.

For additional information on the Morris Area Garden Club, visit their Facebook page Morris Area Garden Club or email MAGardenClub@gmail.com.