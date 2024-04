The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department is giving away free gun safety locks at the Grundy County Administrative Services building, 1320 Union St., Morris.

Pickup times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday except on major holidays.

These locks are being given away to promote safe firearm storage, prevent unintentional injury and reduce suicide risk.

Health department officials will not request any information from anyone picking up gun locks.